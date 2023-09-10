 Indore: Two Arrested With Brown Sugar Worth ₹4 Lakh
Indore: Two Arrested With Brown Sugar Worth ₹4 Lakh

Police said that accused Akash Chaurasia is addicted to brown sugar and has been jailed previously for supplying illegal drugs in the Hira Nagar area.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Sunday, September 10, 2023, 01:18 AM IST
article-image
Representative image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A team of the Crime Branch and Lasudia police station arrested two youths with 42 grams of brown sugar worth Rs 4 lakh.

Police received information that some persons were trying to smuggle brown sugar in Lasudia police station area and the joint team surrounded and caught the accused from the place indicated by the informer and recovered 42 grams brown sugar from Akash Chaurasia and Ashish Chaurasia. A motorcycle was also seized from their possession.

The accused used to supply drugs (brown sugar) to the young generation of the city to turn them into addicts. Late, he would force them to spread his smuggling network.

A case has been registered against both the accused and they are being interrogated in connection with the illegal drug network. Police believe that they have strong connections in the city and a big smuggling gang could be busted with the help of information obtained by interrogating them.

