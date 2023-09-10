 Indore: After Tiff With Wife, Man Climbs Mobile Tower To Kill Self
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreIndore: After Tiff With Wife, Man Climbs Mobile Tower To Kill Self

Indore: After Tiff With Wife, Man Climbs Mobile Tower To Kill Self

Drama continues for two hours. Comes down after seeing his four-year-old daughter.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Sunday, September 10, 2023, 01:12 AM IST
article-image
Representative Image | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A factory owner climbed on top of a mobile tower in the Azad Nagar area on Saturday afternoon after a fight with his wife and threatened to jump.

The drama continued for over two hours and ended when his wife came to the spot with their young daughter, and he climbed down.

Azad Nagar police station in-charge Neeraj Medha said soon after Nandram alias Sonu Ahirwar, a resident of Musakhedi climbed the tower, a police and SDERF team reached there and tried to bring him down. They made announcements over the microphone appealing to him, but Sonu was not impressed and refused to come down.

While on the tower, he kept talking to his wife and brother on his mobile phone. Then, the police asked his wife and brother to come to the spot. Sonu’s wife came with their four-year-old daughter and communicated with Sonu with the help of the microphone. Sonu’s wife said they would be devastated if he died, and she also promised to resolve their marital differences.

Sonu relented and came down. Later, he told the media that his wife argues with him everyday. She taunts him by saying derogatory things about his family. He alleged that they had been married five years, and she had been troubling him from the day they were married.

Read Also
Indore: Less Than 50% Schools Of City Served Mid-Day Meals On September 8
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Indore: Tomorrow Is Last Date For Addition & Deletion Of Names In Voter List

Indore: Tomorrow Is Last Date For Addition & Deletion Of Names In Voter List

Indore: Two-day Conference On G-20 And NEP From September 12

Indore: Two-day Conference On G-20 And NEP From September 12

Indore Weather: Monsoon March Continues; Over 3.5 Inches Rain In 24 Hours

Indore Weather: Monsoon March Continues; Over 3.5 Inches Rain In 24 Hours

Indore: Seoni, Chhindwara, Puri Trains To Be Cancelled

Indore: Seoni, Chhindwara, Puri Trains To Be Cancelled

Indore: I-T Keeping Close Tabs On Charitable Institutions

Indore: I-T Keeping Close Tabs On Charitable Institutions