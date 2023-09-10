Indore: After Tiff With Wife, Man Climbs Mobile Tower To Kill Self

Representative Image | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A factory owner climbed on top of a mobile tower in the Azad Nagar area on Saturday afternoon after a fight with his wife and threatened to jump.

The drama continued for over two hours and ended when his wife came to the spot with their young daughter, and he climbed down.

Azad Nagar police station in-charge Neeraj Medha said soon after Nandram alias Sonu Ahirwar, a resident of Musakhedi climbed the tower, a police and SDERF team reached there and tried to bring him down. They made announcements over the microphone appealing to him, but Sonu was not impressed and refused to come down.

While on the tower, he kept talking to his wife and brother on his mobile phone. Then, the police asked his wife and brother to come to the spot. Sonu’s wife came with their four-year-old daughter and communicated with Sonu with the help of the microphone. Sonu’s wife said they would be devastated if he died, and she also promised to resolve their marital differences.

Sonu relented and came down. Later, he told the media that his wife argues with him everyday. She taunts him by saying derogatory things about his family. He alleged that they had been married five years, and she had been troubling him from the day they were married.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)