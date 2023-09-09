Indore: Less Than 50% Schools Of City Served Mid-Day Meals On September 8

The data represents total schools reported and not reported in the state under the PM Poshan scheme on Friday. |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): No mid-day meals for nutrition enhancement were given to students in more than 50 per cent of the schools of Indore city, reveals the website of PM Poshan Reporting Status, on Friday. The data is updated daily. The situation has been the same in the recent past.

According to the department of elementary education, of the 1,681 schools, no meals were served in 914. The total number of meals served stands at 16,990, which is less than 50 per cent of the total amount of meals served daily.

This is an embarrassing situation for the district as one tribal-dominated district of Alirajpur in the Indore division reported that mid-day meals were served in 99.99 % of the schools. A total of 48,603 meals were served, which is more than double of what Indore could achieve.

“The meals are served within the anganwadis. The anganwadi workers are not responsible for the number of meals being served in the schools, however, we do keep a tab on the meals served in the schools mapped with the anganwadis in the district,” said, Rajkumari Goyal , anganwadi worker.

Indore among districts reporting least number of schools in state\\

With only 767 schools reported on Friday, Indore city is just above Barwani, Vidisha and Shahdol.

Daily school reporting data of Indore on Friday. |

Shortage of MDM and teachers reason for unreported school

Out of the 1,681 schools in the city, there are only 1103 mid-day meal (MDM) in charge in the city while the percentage of senior teachers and associate teachers is also low.

Status of reported and Un-reported schools in the division

