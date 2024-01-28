Indore: PWD Starts Construction Of MGM Campus Roads With Rs 10 Crore

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Aiming to provide smooth road facilities to the patients in MY Hospital and MGM Medical College campus, the PWD has started construction of the dilapidated roads connecting different hospitals in the campus and the college. The construction has been started at a cost of Rs 10 crores and the PWD has excavated the road connecting MY Hospital to Super Speciality Hospital for the same.

According to officials, the PWD is likely to complete the construction of about six kilometres long roads in two months. A few months ago, the divisional commissioner visited the Medical College and had instructed the officials to start the construction of roads immediately. Multiple attempts were made in the past to construct the roads but it was often postponed due to budget constraints or lack of mutual understanding between the departments including PWD, MGM Medical College, and IMC.

Although road construction has begun, the doctors said that there is still a need for proper illumination. The campus remains dark during nighttime, causing inconvenience for patients and their relatives. Despite several visits by public representatives to address the issue of lighting, a solution has not been found yet.