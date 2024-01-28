Indore: IMC Conducts Demolition Drive In Sindhi Colony

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC) on Saturday conducted a demolition drive in Sindhi Colony area. A huge team of IMC and police personnel on Saturday noon began the drive in Sindhi Colony market against shops which encroached on the road. The team used JCBs and other equipment and machines for removing the encroachments made outside shops on the road which caused traffic congestion daily in the area.

IMC team in co-ordination with the shopkeepers conducted the drive. At some point, some shopkeepers objected to the removal of encroachments on which the IMC officials resolved the issues and conducted the drive successfully.

Similarly, Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav inspected the road widening and road construction process from Aerodrome Police Station to Bangada Road via 60 Feet Road Square. The construction and widening of 2,300-metre long and 100-feet wide road was inspected by him.

During inspection, the Mayor discussed the road widening and road construction with the residents along with regional corporators and public representatives. He also asked the corporation officials to conduct surveys and take necessary action regarding road construction as well as road widening.