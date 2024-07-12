Indore Pvt Schools Face ₹2 Lakh Penalty Each For Forcing Students To Buy Uniform & Books From Designated Shops

(left) Narayana-E Techno School (right) Gyan Carnival School |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A fine of Rs 2 lakh each is imposed on two private schools in Indore for allegedly forcing students to buy dresses and copies from either the school or the designated shops only.

Collector Asheesh Singh conducted the surprise inspections at Narayana-E Techno School and Gyan Carnival School in Indore, following which the decision was taken. The action has been taken under the Madhya Pradesh Private School (Exchange of Fees and Related Subjects) Act 2020.

Narayana-E Techno School

Acting on the complaint, Collector Singh conducted a surprise inspection at Narayana-E Techno School and found that the administration is selling uniforms and printing course books on the school campus itself. The said material was seized, and Panchnama proceedings were done.

'Unsatisfactory Reply'

Following which, a show cause notice is issued to the private Narayana-E Techno School, Indore. The reply presented by the institution before the committee was not found to be satisfactory. The committee has imposed a penalty of Rs 2 lakh on the principal and director of Narayana-E Techno School, Indore, for disregarding and violating sub-rules (g) and (d) of Rule 6 of the MP Private School (Regulation of Fees and Related Subjects) Act 2020 dated December 4, 2020.

Gyan Carnival School

In another case, the committee received a complaint that Gyan Carnival School, located in Clerk Colony Indore, is forcing students to buy uniforms and course books from specific shops with tie-ups only.

According to the documents seized by the committee during inspection, it was found that the school authorised the parents to buy uniforms from Sonu Garment Nanda Nagar and copybooks from 6/3 Sundar Apartment, Pardesipura. The inspection team also found that the said school does not have a playground as per the Right to Free and Compulsory Education Act 2009. It was found that reference books other than NCERT were used, parents were forced to buy uniforms and books from authorised shops, and the school and uniforms and copybooks were not displayed on the notice board.

Action taken

A show cause notice was issued to the Gyan Carnival School, Indore. The school presented its reply before the committee, which was not found satisfactory or resolving. The committee imposed a penalty of Rs. 2 lakhs on the principal and director of Gyan Carnival School, Indore.