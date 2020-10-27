Indore- Pune flight to resume from November 5

Indore: The air connectivity of the city with Pune will be reestablished from November 5 when Indigo Airlines launch their flight from the city airport.

Aryama Sanyal, Director Devi Ahilyabai Holkar Airport, said the direct flight will be operated from Monday to Sunday, except Saturday.



Flight 6E-341 Pune-Indore will depart from Pune at 12.30 pm and arrive here at 1.45 pm. In return the flight 6E-343 Indore-Pune will depart from here at 2.15 pm and land at Pune at 3.30 pm. The operation of the flight will be continued till March 27, 2021.