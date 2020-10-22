Indore: Daily direct flight to Delhi from Sunday, Mumbai from November 1

Indore: Additional daily direct flight to New Delhi and Mumbai have been proposed in view of the ongoing festive season. . The flight to New Delhi will begin from Monday, while the Mumbai flight will start from November 1.



GoAir is re-starting these flights which were there before the lockdown. TK Jose, Chairman of Travel Agents’ Federation of India (TAFI) informed on Thursday that the airline has uploaded the scheduled of both flights. Accordingly, flight G8-177 Delhi-Indore will depart from Delhi at 6.00 am and land here at 7.40 am. In return flight, G8-2604 Indore-Delhi will depart from here at 8.10 am and reach New Delhi at 9.50 am. Indore-Mumbai flight G8-178 will take-off from here at 8.10 am and reach Mumbai at 9.50 am. In return, the flight G8-2603 Mumbai-Indore will depart from Mumbai at 5 pm and land here at 6.40 pm.