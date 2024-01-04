Indore: Pulses Machinery Expo In City From February 2

Representative Image |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A grand exhibition of high tech and modern machinery of pulse mills is being organised in the city from February 2 and will continue till February 4. More than 2k pulse millers and pulses and food grain traders from across the country are expected to participate in the exhibition every day. Apart from the US, Japan, Canada, Germany, Turkey, Spain, China and South Korea, experts from other countries will also participate in the exhibition.

Suresh Agrawal, president of All India Dal Mill Association and Secretary Dinesh Agarwal informed that the organisation is going to hold a three-day exhibition of modern and new technology machines and machinery parts and latest colour sortex machines of pulse mills in the city. The assemblage of the millers is going to be organised at Shri Swaminarayan Temple Complex – Near Nemawar Road Square, Bypass Road. Many veteran pulse millers of pulse industry will discuss on the availability and shortage of raw materials in the country and issues related to GST. Various topics related to the impact of packaging, challenges of packaging and other government policies and presenting them through the organisation to the Central government and the concerned state governments for their resolution will be discussed.

The importance of the city in the pulse industry can be understood from the fact that more than 175 pulses industries are operating alone here only. That is why the exhibition related to pulses industries is being organised. It is going to happen for the fourth time in the city. The officials of the organisation, while highlighting the main objectives of organising the exhibition and the revolutionary changes coming in pulses due to the latest technology machinery in the pulses industries, said that many national and international companies are coming to the exhibition.