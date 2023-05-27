Indore: Pulak Mahila Jagruti Manch organises sessions for mothers 

FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The regional session of Palak Mahila Jagruti Manch's Mother Power was organised at Ravindra Natya Griha on Thursday by national president of the Manch Mrs Meena Jhanjhari.

Thousands of women, including social workers and leaders of various branches, came together to witness the flag hoisting, the unveiling of Gurudev Shri Pulak Sagar Maharaj's portrait, and the lighting of the lamp. The event was a celebration of mother power, and those in attendance were honoured for their contributions to society. Attendees who came to the session said that the mothers associated with Pulak Mahila Jagruti Manch are committed to social, religious, educational, and humanitarian causes. They are always ready to serve the community and make a difference in people's lives. In the session, the branches of Pulak Mahila Jagruti Manch's coming from different cities were honoured with awards.