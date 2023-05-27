Indore: Now, Pushp Vihar residents demand legalisation of colony

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Residents of Pushp Vihar threatened to play spoilsport to the ruling party in assembly elections if their colony is not freed from Indore Development Authority (IDA) and declared legal by June 30.

A meeting of plot owners of around a dozen societies which come under the purview of IDA’s 171 scheme was held at the colony in which residents in large numbers participated. They decided to take to the street against IDA which is not allowing a final solution to the land issue.

The residents said that they have been waiting for justice for the last 40 years, but the government and IDA are turning a deaf ear to their problem allegedly to oblige the land mafia.

Residents of Pushp Vihar and officials of the Sangharsh Samiti said that land mafia Deepak Madda, Deepesh Vora, Kamlesh Jain and Naseem Haider had sold more than 300 plots in about a dozen colonies to people for Rs 30 crore decades ago.

Later, the IDA announced its residential scheme on the land of these housing societies. The plot owners demanded compensation from IDA for their plots but since it ran into several hundred crores the authority refused.

Meanwhile, the land mafia started purchasing plots on the land. In 2021, the government foiled the mafia’s bid and held a camp so that plot owners can get a procession of their plot. Since then the stalemate continues. As IDA had announced Scheme 171 on the land, the IMC is permitting maps on the land as a separate residential entity.