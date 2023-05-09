Indore: Public hearing in IMC on May 16

Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Municipal commissioner Harshika Singh on Monday directed her subordinates to ensure that the development works which are currently going on in the city and which have been completed up to 50 per cent or more should be completed on a priority basis.

She instructed during a review meeting at the Smart City Office while reviewing pending complaints received through CM Helpline and Mayor Helpline, Indore 311 app and Chief Minister's public service campaign under time-bound cases. All additional commissioners, department heads, deputy commissioners, zonal officers and others were present in the meeting.

She told them to prepare a weekly work plan for restoration works being done in the city and work accordingly.

Singh directed officials to redress the complaints received under the CM Helpline in matters of building permission, water supply, sewerage, and electricity department within the time limit. Along with this, instructions were also given to work on time-bound cases within the time limit.

Along with this, the commissioner instructed the officers concerned to start the public hearing in the Indore Municipal Corporation next Tuesday, May 16.

“Identify water logging areas”

Singh asked officials to identify areas where water logging takes place during the rainy season. She stated that the reasons for water accumulation should be assessed and accordingly steps should to taken to tackle the situation.

“If any incident or accident occurs due to water logging, action should be taken against the officer concerned,” she said.

Instructions were also given to set targets for revenue collection. The finance department was directed to ensure that the salaries of all the employees working in the corporation are compulsorily paid before the 5th of the month. Instructions were also given to organise health camps for sanitation and other corporation employees and to ensure basic facilities like drinking water, sewerage-drainage lines, road construction, and lighting system in slum settlements.