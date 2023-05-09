Indore: ‘PoSH Act helps prevent sexual harassment at workplace’

Divija Dave, founder and director of Poshshala, addresses a workshop on PoSH Act here on Saturday. |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In Indian society, the subject of sexual abuse always comes to the fore only in hidden languages. The government has made rules to prevent sexual harassment in workplaces, educational institutions, markets, public places, private offices etc. The PoSH Act is there to prevent sexual harassment at workplace.

The Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, commonly known as the PoSH Act, was passed in 2013. It defined sexual harassment; laid down the procedures for complaint and inquiry, and the action to be taken in cases of sexual harassment. It was enacted to provide a safe working environment for all employees, regardless of gender. The Act provides a legal framework to protect employees from any sexual harassment at the workplace. To implement this act, everyone must be aware of it.

Divija Dave, founder and director of company Poshshala, briefed about the issues of sexual harassment and sexual abuse of children while addressing a workshop held here on Saturday.

Divija is working on this issue since the inception of the company PoSHshala in 2021. It is working towards compliance with PoSH Act in corporate offices.

The company aims to provide training and information on taboo topics such as sexual assault and sexual abuse of children. Along with this, necessary guidance has to be provided to get the Act followed.

Divija said that after the implementation of the Act, action should be taken according to the rules in government and private workplaces where more than 10 employees are employed. At present, it is necessary to bring a change in the mindset of all men and women on this issue.

For this, we conduct training sessions for the company's employees, management and the committee formed to help in implementing the Act. Big corporate groups are working seriously in this direction.

She said that through our continuous efforts, we envision a safe and fearless society.

