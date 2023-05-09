Indore: IMC commissioner reviews works under Smart City project

FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A review meeting of the Smart City project, horticulture department and water supply-sewerage line work department was taken by municipal commissioner Harshika Singh.

Commissioner Singh reviewed various development works under the Smart City project, including Gopal Mandir, Gandhi Hall Complex, Malharao Holkar Chhatri, road construction from Imli Bazar Square to Marimata Square, South Toda Road, Bada Ganpati to MG Road.

Necessary guidelines regarding the early completion of the remaining works were given by the commissioner.

The work of construction of Kala Sankul Bhawan at MG Road, the construction of multi-level parking at Nehru Park, Khajuri Bazar, and other Smart City projects were discussed in detail.

Along with this, instructions were given to hold a meeting with the agencies which are working on the ongoing development works.

Instructions were also given to the officers regarding checking the quality of the construction of the roads under Smart City project.

During the review meeting of the horticulture department, commissioner Singh learned about the gardens being maintained by the department and the number of Ahilya Vans being developed in the city.

The work of construction of 40 Umang Parks, including two in each zone was also discussed. The Umang Park was conceptualized for all age groups, but especially for children, differently-abled and senior citizens.