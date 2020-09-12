Indore: Protesting non-teaching staff meet higher education minister Mohan Yadav

Indore: The protest by members of Devi Ahilya University Self Finance Institute Employees (Non-Teachers) Union continued for the third day on Saturday at the main gate of Takshila Campus of DAVV University. They raised slogans against the DAVV administration.



The union members met the Higher education minister of Madhya Pradesh, Mohan Yadav. The members shared their problem with the minister and asked for his help. The members also told the minister about the behaviour of the university administration towards them.



On hearing the problems and complaints of the union members, minister Yadav assured the members that he will take necessary steps to resolve the issue.

The meeting with the minister was attended by the union general secretary Gajendra Parmar, secretary Deepak Solanki, vice president Surendra Mishra, secretary Sohail Parvez, secretary Rakesh Nigam and other members.