Madhya Pradesh: 16,000 teachers missing from school records

Bhopal: In what may come as a shock, more than 16,000 teachers posted in government schools across the state find no mention in school education department records. Commissioner, Public Instructions (School Education Department) has written a letter to authorities to find out the ‘missing’ teachers and make corrections on the portal.

More astonishing is the fact that all the records are available live on portal under UDISE (Unified District Information System). The UDISE system maintains records of all teachers on the portal. Even every teacher has been allotted a unique ID (identity) through which his/her salary and other records could be seen and updated.

The letter written by the Directorate of Public Instructions (DPI) mentions that overall 16,215 teachers are missing from UDISE data for session 2019-20 in comparison to 2018-19.

Highest numbers of discrepancies for has been reported from Umaria district where the number of missing teachers stands at 1090 in comparison with the previous academic session. In Umaria district there were 4839 teachers in 2018-19 session which in 2019-20 has come down to 3749.