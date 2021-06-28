Indore: Protest against clearing part of Buxwaha forest for diamond mine

Indore: Men and women from different walks of life in Indore stood together as environment activists to protest against the chopping off of Buxwaha forest, in Chhattarpur district on Monday.

Expressing their anguish on the possibility of cutting 382.131-hectare patch of the protected Buxwaha forest, members of political parties, trade unions and social organisations stood side by side on Regal Square with placards on Monday evening.