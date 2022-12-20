Indore: Proposals invited for new guideline rate for 2023-24

Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): District Registration and Stamps department has invited proposals for framing new collector’s guideline for 2023-24 for plots and properties in the district

Senior district registrar and coordinator, District Evaluation Committee, district Indore Balkrishna More informed that the process of finding the market value of immovable properties located in the district for 2023-24 (guideline) is underway. Citizens have been informed that if the names of new colonies developed in the district and their rates are to be included in the guideline year 2023-24, then applications along with necessary documents can be submitted to the concerned district registrar, sub-registrar offices.

After getting the proposals from the public, the District Evaluation Committee will discuss on the proposals and prepare its report, which will be sent to Central Evaluation Committee, Bhopal for its approval. Finally getting approval from the Central Committee, the new guidelines will come into effect from April 1, 2023, which will be effective till March 31, 2024.