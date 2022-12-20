Indore: Deal with mafiadom sternly, says Collector Dr Ilayaraja T

Collector Ilayaraja T |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Collector Dr Ilayaraja T has instructed the district authorities to initiate and handle cases against mafiadon, including land, drug, adulterators and mafias sternly. He also instructed the department to lodge FIRs on the merit of the cases. He said this at a meeting in his office on Monday.

Elaborating on his instructions, he said under the drive, action should be taken against those who sell plots after developing colonies illegally. Additional collectors, Abhay Bedekar, Ajaydev Sharma, Rajesh Rathore, RS Mandloi and Sapna Lowanshi, CEO of Zilla Panchayat, Vandana Sharma, and other officers were present at the meeting.

The collector also said disposal of revenue cases should be done within the prescribed time limit. He reviewed the progress of the land ownership scheme and said effective implementation of the scheme should be ensured and wanted it to be implemented in a phased manner. There should not be any negligence, he cautioned.

Tehsildar showcaused

The collector also instructed to issue a show cause notice to tehsildar Bajrang Bahadur Singh, officer in charge of land records, for negligence in the scheme implementation.

Resolve CM helpline cases soon

He further said that officers should ensure that cases registered in the CM Helpline portal are redressed quickly and negligence shall not be tolerated. He also reviewed the same and instructed that applications lodged under the CM Helpline should be disposed of on a priority basis within the time-limit. He directed officials of West Discom to resolve cases fast and not keep them piling. He said, “Resolve them quickly, improve your services and pay special attention to customer satisfaction.”