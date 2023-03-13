Indore: Proposal to include 'Gair' in  UNESCO Cultural Heritage list to be sent next year

Indore: Proposal to include 'Gair' in UNESCO list to be sent next year | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Indore's ‘Gair’ might be included in the list of UNESCO’s cultural heritage in 2024. A proposal in this regard would be sent to UNESCO next year, said Indore MP Shankar Lalwani on Monday.

The Gair, which is taken out every year on Rang Panchami in Indore is a procession where people play with colours and is famous all over the world. Efforts are now being made to include it in the list of cultural heritage of UNESCO. MP Shankar Lalwani met Dr. Sandhya Purecha, President of Sangeet Natak Akademi in New Delhi on Monday and explained in detail about Gair of Indore.

Purecha assures of necessary efforts

Dr. Purecha was very keen about the event and discussed it in detail with Lalwani. She also asked him to complete the necessary documentation. Along with this, Dr. Purecha instructed the officials that necessary action should be taken immediately from the department as soon as the necessary documentation is completed so that ‘Gair’ can be included in the UNESCO list.

MP Shankar Lalwani informed that there has been a discussion with Dr. Sandhya Purecha about Indore's Rangpanchami ‘Gair and he also said that since the list for the year 2023 has already been sent to UNESCO, it will be sent in the list for the year 2024.

“Necessary documentation for this will be done jointly by the Indore Municipal Corporation and the collector's office”, he added.

UNESCO has recently recognized India's Durga Puja as a cultural heritage. Earlier, Ramlila, Vedpath, Navroz, Kumbhmela-Simhastha etc. have also got a place in the list.

