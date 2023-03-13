Indore: Fire safety norms not a priority for private hospitals

Pixabay

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): About 100 private hospitals in the city have brushed off the orders to follow all norms of fire safety even after multiple notices issued by the Health Department.

The last notice to the hospitals was served about four months ago but private hospitals haven’t submitted their fire NOC yet.

Moreover, health officials and administration had also constituted a team for inspection of the hospitals but no action has been taken yet.

“We had served notices to over 200 private hospitals in November last year to submit their fire NOC till December 25 or to face cancellation of registration. We could get certificates of about 40-50 hospitals only and we will serve a new notice to those who haven't submitted the NOC yet,” chief medical and health officer Dr BS Saitya said.

However, with the new norms issued by the government in January, about 60 hospitals, having less than 50-bed facility, got relief from submitting NOC as they only have to submit the fire audit certificate.

“We have identified 60 facilities having less than 50 beds or their building is less than 15 metres in height or having 500 square metre of construction. We will allow renewal or new registration to these hospitals on the basis of fire audit certificate,” Saitya said.

The CMHO added that they will conduct a survey to check the fire audit certificate and NOC in the hospitals and will take action against defaulters including cancellation of their registration.