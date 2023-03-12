Indore: Five-month-old child killed, mom injured as car hits them

Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In a tragic incident, a woman and her five-month-old son were hit by a recklessly driven car injuring them critically in the Kanadiya area. The child succumbed to his injuries while his mother is undergoing treatment in a city hospital.

It is said that the woman's husband was crossing the road on his bike with his daughter while the woman carrying the child was standing there when the accident happened. The child’s father chased the car and caught the driver.

Kanadiya police station in charge Jagdish Prasad Jamre said that the incident took place near Jhalaria Phata on Friday. Pradeep Gondale, a resident of Khajrana area and his wife Sheetal, son Moksh (five-months-old) and daughter were going somewhere. While crossing the road, Sheetal got off the bike while Pradeep and their daughter were crossing the road while on the bike.

Sheetal carrying Moksha was standing there when the car coming from Dewas hit them. After being hit by the car, the woman and child fell on the road and got critically injured. After the accident, Pradeep chased the car and managed to catch the errant driver who was later handed over to the police.

Jamre said that the car driver had taken the injured persons to the hospital. Moksh died during treatment in a city hospital while Sheetal is undergoing treatment. His condition is stated to be critical. The police are trying to take her statement. The car was seized and the driver was booked under the relevant section of the IPC after the death of the child.

