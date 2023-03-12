Madhya Pradesh: Indore prepares colourful Gair to woo UNESCO

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): More than 5 lakh people are expected to take part in the city’s traditional Gair festival on Sunday. The administration and the people of the city are leaving no stone unturned to ensure that the event is a success and that the Gair finds a place on the UNESCO list. From Lathmaar Holi to Faag Yatra, many Gairs on varied themes would be taken out.

Tory Corner: Junior Amitabh Bachchan to hog limelight

This time, Junior Amitabh Bachchan, will be the centre of attraction. He will walk on a trolley stage.

Gulal will be blown up to 100 feet from a machine and a tricolour will be made from gulal. People will be welcomed to the Gair with a shower of colours and water from water tankers. Drummers, 2 DJ vehicles and three water tankers will follow the Gair.

Shekhar Giri, the convenor of Tory Corner Rangpanchami Festival Committee, said that it is the 74th year that they are taking out a Gair.

Moral Club: Mumbai's Tasha party to be main attraction

Convenor of Moral Club Abhimanyu Mishra said that this time a Tasha Party of 70 people has been called from Mumbai for the Gair. The youth will dance to the tunes of Tasha Party. Apart from this, 100 kg of gulal will be blown up to 60 feet high from different vehicles with 4 blower machines.

Six water missiles will be fired from a 40,000-litre water tanker. There will be 2 DJ vehicles, 2 water tankers, and 30 to 35 vehicles other vehicles. There are 350 volunteers to take care of the entire work.

Barsana's Lathmaar Holi

Sanstha Srijan Sangam Corner's Gair will start at 10:30 am and will reach the Gorakund intersection at 11 am. To welcome the people involved, gulal prepared from 8,000 kg Tesu flowers will be blown in the air. Organisation president Kamlesh Khandelwal said that the team of Barsana will dance and play Holi with the pair of Lord Radhakrishna. Banke Bihari's drum will be the centre of attraction.

Rasiya Corner: Golden Jubilee year of Gair

Convenor Pt Rajpal Joshi said that Gair will start after worship at Hariram temple located in Old Rajmohalla. This is the Golden Jubilee year of Rasiya Corner ki Gair. To make it memorable this time, ration kits will be given to 50 needy families. 50 youths will also donate blood. Band instruments, dhol-tashe, 3 DJ carts, and 10 tractor trolleys blowing water with drums will accompany the Gair.

Hind Rakshak: Faag Yatra amid colourful Gair

Hind Rakshak's Faag Yatra will take place amid colourful processions. Brahmalin Laxmansingh Gaur, the founder of Hind Rakshak, organised Radhakrishna Faag Yatra 25 years ago with some of his companions. Patron of Hind Rakshak Sangathan Malini Laxmansingh Gaur and national convenor Eklavya Singh Gaur said that this year Hind Rakshak Sangathan will take out its Faag Yatra from Badrinarayan Temple located at Narsingh Bazar.