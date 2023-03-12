Indore: Ranka sent on forced leave, but now ABVP bays for VC’s blood

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In a sudden development, Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV) vice-chancellor Prof Renu Jain on Saturday sent School of Law head Archana Ranka on forced leave following protests by law students against her even as the protestors changed the goalpost and are now demanding the VC’s removal.

“The VC has failed miserably in providing leadership to the university. In three years of her tenure, she did not make any appointments or give promotions to teachers; she did not take positive decisions in the interests of students, and she stood as a wall against infrastructure expansion on the UTD campus,” said senior ABVP leader, Ghanshyam Singh Patel, who is leading the protest by the law students.

He said they had started the protest seeking Ranka’s ouster but now they want VC Jain’s scalp also.

“We urge the state government to remove Jain as the VC,” he added.

Students of the School of Law also took out a march seeking Jain removal on the UTD campus on Saturday evening. Meanwhile, Congress vice president Ajay Chordia also extended his support.

Flurry of activities after Chetas Sukhadia’s tweet

As talks for ending the protest failed on Friday, the DAVV authorities did not take any initiative to break the ice until a tweet sent ripples through DAVV on Saturday afternoon. ABVP regional organisational general secretary Chetas Sukhadia’s tweeted that there is no justification for keeping such a vice-chancellor who is indecisive and who, instead of taking decisions, covers up every subject with the help of committees.

Sukhadia tagged the Governor, Chief Minster and the higher education minister in the tweet.

After the tweet, the who’s who of DAVV held a meeting where it was decided to send Ranka on forced leave and make chief proctor VB Gupta in-charge of the School of Law. A five-member committee was also formed for probing into the allegations levelled by students against Ranka.

The committee includes former Lokpal Narendra Satsangi, chief proctor VB Gupta, Indore divisional additional director (higher education) Kiran Saluja, IMS director Sangeeta Jain and dean of student welfare LK Tripathi.

Students to take exams but protest to continue

Another reason for sending Ranka on forced leave was to convince students to take exams starting on Monday. The students had decided to boycott exams if Ranka was not removed. Back channel talks were held with students, and they agreed to take exams if Ranka was sent on forced leave and someone else given charge of the department. The protestors said that the first-year students’ exams are starting on Monday. “They will write their exams and then join the protest,” the protestors said, adding that their stir will continue till the VC's removal.

Then all HoDs will resign: DEVTA

Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya Teachers’ Association (DEVTA) president Laxman Shinde appreciated the students for their peaceful protest and added that they will always stand by them in every situation. However, he threatened that all HoDs will step down if any head is removed without valid reason.

