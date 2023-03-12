Indore: Delay in elevated corridor project may cost PWD 30 crore

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): There is a possibility that the PWD might have to pay Rs 30 crores as compensation to the contractor who had been awarded the project to develop the elevated corridor from LIG to Navlakha, as a clause in the contract says that if there is a delay in the project due to the PWD’s fault then they would have to pay the compensation.

The deadline for starting the work was February 2023, and even now the authorities have not been unable to give a green signal for starting the construction due to changes in the proposed project.

The contracting company Raj Kamal and Association (Ahmedabad) had been given the work order and they had also started work, but then local politicians intervened and demanded a change in the plan.

Under the new plan, they wanted the PWD to construct a two-tier elevated corridor – mixed traffic at the ground level, BRTS corridor and mixed traffic on the first tier and metro on the second tier.

The PWD has redesigned the project and now it is going to cost Rs 420 cr. Earlier, the project was to cost Rs 350 cr. Officials said that MP Shankar Lalwani had assured that he would bring the additional fund from the state and central government, but so far that money has not come and the project is in limbo.

PROJECT DETAILS

ELEVATED CORRIDOR

Stretch – LIG Square till Navlakha Square

Distance - 4.5 Km

Number of Signals/stoppage – 8

Average stoppage – 2.15 minutes

Project cost – Rs 306 crore

Project duration – 24 months

