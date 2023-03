Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Auxiliary Nurse and Midwife (ANM) Rita Shrivastava was allegedly thrashed by two women and a man during measles-rubella Outbreak Response Immunization at Yadav Nagar Anganwadi.

The accused were allegedly threatening her for conducting an immunization drive just to complete targets.

ANM and health officials lodged a complaint with police after which she was sent for medical at MY Hospital.

(More details awaited)