Indore: Proposal mooted to have skywalk from Regal metro station to railway station

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A proposal to have a skywalk connecting the metro station at Regal Square to the Indore railway station was discussed at the comprehensive mobility plan meeting on Friday.

It aim of this new plan is to ensure that passengers don’t have to traverse the entire busy stretch of the Shastri Bridge, which is going to be widened, Metro officials said that no final decision has yet been taken regarding the metro line in the central part of the city and work on the DPR is still in progress, so making changes won’t be difficult.

DISCOM supply for Metro

The Discom has provided one major connection and six minor connections so far for the Metro. A big connection of 100 kilowatts has been given in Gandhi Nagar area, while six small connections have also been given for station construction and other works between Bhawrasla and Gandhi Nagar, each of 30 KW.

In the initial phase, it will cost Rs 5 lakh in electricity charges every day to run the five to eight kilometre route. Metro train will run with 25,000 watts.

Also, a large amount of electricity will be consumed daily for lighting display and sound, automated doors inside the stations and metro.

“Representatives of the power company also participate in the meeting of the metro train committee. All possible help is being provided to them by Discom. Very high pressure level power for the train will also be provided on time,” said Amit Tomar, MD West Discom.