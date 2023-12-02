Indore: Property Dealer, Carpenter Duped Of Rs 2.7L By Conman Posing As Their Childhood Friend

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A property dealer was duped of Rs 1.98 lakh by a conman, who posed as the complainant's childhood friend and he somehow managed to transfer money from his bank account. A carpenter was also duped in a similar fashion by the same conman. However, the crime branch managed to return the entire amount to the complainants and three other online fraud victims within a few days. They thanked the police after receiving money in their bank accounts.

Additional DCP (crime) Rajesh Dandotiya said that a total of Rs 6.70 lakh were returned to five online fraud complainants. A complainant named Chandrakant from Mhow had lodged a complaint that he is a property dealer and he had received a call from an unidentified number. The caller informed him that he is his childhood friend. Then, the caller told the name of one of his friends to gain his trust. The caller on the pretext of sending money to the complainant managed to transfer Rs 1.98 lakh from the bank account of the complainant to his account using a UPI platform. In a similar incident, a carpenter named Chetan was duped of Rs 72,000 by an unidentified caller.

The caller also informed him that he is his childhood friend. After talking to him for a few minutes, the accused told Chetan that he would transfer money to him. After that managed to receive money in his bank account through UPI.

An engineer of a telecom company has lodged a complaint that he had received a call from a person, who posed himself as an officer of a bank. He said that he can increase the credit card limit. After that, he informed him to download a mobile app. The complainant downloaded the same so the accused got his mobile phone’s access and he managed to steal Rs 1.20 lakh from his account.

A senior citizen was duped by a person, who informed that he is an officer of the electricity board. The accused informed him that his electricity bill was pending and power supply would be disconnected. He later downloaded a mobile app and managed to steal Rs 1.5 lakh from his bank account. Trader Rajkumar had seen an advertisement on social media to buy camphor, agarbatti and candles’ raw material. He contacted the number given in the advertisement. The accused asked to send money as an advance amount so the trader transferred Rs 1.3 lakh to the accused.

The crime branch officer informed that in all the online fraud cases, the entire amount (Rs 6.70 lakh) was returned to the complainants in their bank account.