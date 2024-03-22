 Indore: Properties Of Diversion Fee Defaulters’ To Be Attached
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreIndore: Properties Of Diversion Fee Defaulters’ To Be Attached

Indore: Properties Of Diversion Fee Defaulters’ To Be Attached

Divisional Commissioner Deepak Singh reviews disposal of cases registered in revenue courts.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, March 22, 2024, 08:26 AM IST
article-image
Representative Image | File

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Divisional Commissioner Deepak Singh reviewed the resolution of cases registered in all the revenue courts of the district in a meeting held at the Collector Office on Thursday. He directed that all revenue cases should be resolved within the stipulated time limit. It was told in the meeting that the property of those who do not deposit the due amount of diversion will be attached.

Collector Asheesh Singh, Additional Collectors Sapna Lovanshi, Roshan Rai, Rajendra Raghuvanshi, Nisha Damor and all the SDMs were present in the meeting. Divisional Commissioner Singh reviewed the disposal of revenue court-wise cases. He directed that the resolution of the cases should be expedited.

Read Also
Indore Admin Gears Up For Colourful Gair On Rangpanchami
article-image

It should be ensured that notice is served to all defaulters of diversion amount. Arrangements should be made to inform defaulters about the timely deposit of the amount on mobile phone. For this, it should be decided that the defaulters should receive continuous SMS information at regular intervals.

He also gave instructions to speed up the resolution of map updates, overall e-KYC, transfer and partition cases. While reviewing the recovery of diversion tax, he said that efforts should be made to recover from the big defaulters first. If the outstanding amount is not deposited within the stipulated time, action should be taken to confiscate their property.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Indore: Properties Of Diversion Fee Defaulters’ To Be Attached

Indore: Properties Of Diversion Fee Defaulters’ To Be Attached

Indore: Rescue Operation Uncovers Begging Racket   

Indore: Rescue Operation Uncovers Begging Racket   

Indore: ₹40L Theft From Vet’s House Solved; Valuable Recovered Police Personnel Along With...

Indore: ₹40L Theft From Vet’s House Solved; Valuable Recovered Police Personnel Along With...

Indore: Bank Accounts Of 100% MGNREGA Labourers Linked With Aadhar

Indore: Bank Accounts Of 100% MGNREGA Labourers Linked With Aadhar

Indore: JDA Complains Of Water Scarcity, Dilapidated Washrooms & Broken Doors In MY Hospital

Indore: JDA Complains Of Water Scarcity, Dilapidated Washrooms & Broken Doors In MY Hospital