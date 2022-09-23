Indore: Promised plot, man duped of Rs 11.71 lakh; three arrested

Representative Picture |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Three people were arrested in the Kanadiya area on Thursday for duping a man of Rs 11.71 lakh on the promise of selling a plot. One of the accused had posed as the owner of the land and took money from the complainant.

According to the police, a complaint was received that three people had taken Rs 11.71 lakh from a person on the promise of selling a plot in County Walk Township a few months ago. On the basis of forged documents, the accused took money from the complainant.

During investigations, Crime Branch officials came to know that accused Rajkumar Nehlani, Mahendra Singh and Rakesh Mathur had duped the man. The accused had prepared fake documents and the agreement and had cheated the complainant of his money. The actual owner of the plot is Rakesh, but the accused, Rakesh Mathur, allegedly posed as the plot owner. The accused were arrested and are being questioned.

