Indore: Raseyo Orientation Programme at RPL Maheshwari College

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): An orientation programme of the National Service Scheme was organised at RPL Maheshwari College on Thursday. Prakash Garhwal, National Service Scheme coordinator, was invited as chief guest of the programme. He said, “Goals are necessary in life. To achieve the goal, one must have the courage to work hard and take the right decisions. A good personality requires right thinking, not branded clothes; we should give priority to our own thinking while taking decisions. Be your own friend.”

On this occasion, the principal and president of the college, Rajiv Kumar Jhalani, encouraged the children to be leaders in the service of the country. He said only the right direction of service, dedication, sacrifice and work could fulfil one’s resolve of serving the country.

Programme officer Chetan Joshi gave an introduction of the institution in the Raseyo Orientation Programme. On this occasion, professor Hema Nagori, professor Shankar Chauhan, professor Prashant Patel, professor Bharat Patidar and professor Hemant Gawade were also present.

