Indore: Procurement of wheat on MSP to start on March 25

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The work of procuring wheat from the farmers on the Minimum support price (MSP) will start from March 25 in the district and will continue till May 10. Wheat of fine quality (FQ) will be procured from farmers at the support price of Rs 2,125 per quintal.

Farmers will be able to sell their crops at designated procurement centres. For this, the process of slot booking is starting on Tuesday, March 21. In the district, 97 centres have been set up for wheat procurement. This year, 34,200 farmers have registered themselves in the district to sell wheat.

District Supply Controller ML Maru informed that elaborate arrangements have been made for wheat procurement from 8 am to 8 pm from Monday to Friday. The weighing slips will be issued by 6 pm. Pendency in weighing if any will be cleared on Saturday and other activities such as transport, storage, reconciliation of accounts and upgradation of rejected stock will be done on Saturday and Sunday.

From March 21, slot booking for crop sale by farmers can be done on the website www.mpeuparjan.nic.in. The information of this link will be sent to the farmers mobile through SMS. Registered, verified farmers on e-procurement portal can book slots from their own mobile, MP Online, CSC, Gram Panchayat, Public Service Center, Internet Cafe and Procurement Center. For slot booking, OTP will be sent to the mobile registered on the farmers e-procurement portal, which will have to be entered on the portal. The validity period of the slot will be seven working days.

The payment of the wheat to the farmers will be made through DBT in their Aadhaar-linked bank account which will be displayed on the portal while booking the slot. The addition of a new bank account will require linking the new bank account with Aadhaar and only after that can the slot be booked.