Indore: Probe Panel Fails To Identify Reasons For Infection, No Action On Hospital Likely

Indore (Madhya Pradesh):

The three-member probe panel led by NPCB nodal officer Dr Pradeep Goyal, Dr Anubha Shrivastava, and Dr Shweta Walia had reached the hospital on Monday morning and checked the eyes of seven patients as one of eight patients couldn’t come to present before the team. The probe panel submitted its report to the collector, chief medical and health officer (CMHO), and the regional director, health on the same day. “The probe panel didn’t mention the reason for the infection in the report.

Action cannot be taken on the basis of the same,” collector Asheesh Singh told media. Meanwhile, Dr Goyal said that they met seven patients as one of them couldn’t come. Sources said that out of seven patients, four patients were found recovering as their eyesight is turning normal while three of them still have the infection and it will take time to recover. The team has also taken the record of the patients and submitted it with the report.

Eight patients from Indore, Ujjain, and Dhar districts, underwent cataract surgeries in Choithram Netralaya at a camp under the National Program for Control of Blindness (NPCB) on March 20. As many as 79 cataract surgeries were performed and the patients were discharged on the next day.