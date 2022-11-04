Indore: President's Appreciation Medal 2022 for Indore scientist

FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Indian Society of Remote Sensing (ISRS) will confer 'President's Appreciation Medal -2022' to Indore’s scientist Prof Dr Siddharth Soni for his contribution towards society.

The award will be conferred during the inaugural session (15 November 2022) of the ISRS/ISG Annual Convention & National Symposium on the theme “Geospatial Technology: Journey from Data to Intelligence”, being organised by the Hyderabad chapter of ISRS and in partnership with Geospatial Media from November (15 - 17, 2022) at HICC, Hyderabad.

Prof Soni is a retired professor from Shri Govindram Seksaria Institute of Technology and Science (SGSITS), Indore. Soni retired as the coordinator for nano-satellite project and was former scientist at ISRO.

He started his career in August 1977 as Research Associate in the Projects sponsored by ISRO and reached to the post of Professor in 1989.