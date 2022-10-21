Indore: DAVV apex body’s no to contractual appointment of Sharma

Indore(Madhya Pradesh): The executive council of Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV) has rejected a proposal for appointment of retired professor Dr Ashok Sharma on contract citing the process undertaken for appointment of regular teaching staff.

The proposal to take the services of Sharma, who retired last month, was placed on the table agenda of the executive council meeting held on Wednesday. It was decided that some members of the EC would discuss the issue on Thursday and their decision would be considered as a ecision of the EC.

On Thursday, a meeting of EC members chaired by vice-chancellor professor Renu Jain was held. At the meeting, the EC members raised objections to the proposal to make appointment of Sharma on contract.

EC members Mangal Mishra and Vishwas Vyas questioned the need for having retired teachers on contract when the process for appointment of regular teachers has already been initiated.

“If the need for retired teachers is felt, such rules should be made so that everyone can get opportunity to have the privilege to continue to serve DAVV on contract basis,” the EC members said. After a long discussion, the proposal to appoint Dr Sharma on contract was rejected. However, it was agreed that, if the recruitment is postponed due to some reason, the services of retired teachers can be considered.