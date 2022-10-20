MP: Free training for SC-ST girls for Entrance Eligibility Test in Indore

FP NEWS SERVICE

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In the district, Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe girl students who are going to appear in the BSc Nursing Entrance Eligibility Test, will get free training facility. This training programme will start on November 1.

The principal of the centre, Alka Bhargava, said that this training program would be of three months’ duration. Some seats are vacant for this session, for which applications can be submitted during office hours.

Similarly, a training programme will be organised by the centre for the State Services Main Examination to be conducted by the Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission for students belonging to the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes. Bhargava said that the results of the commission’s State Service Preliminary Examination, 2021, were expected soon.

For the training of the Main Examination, 2022, eligible students of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes can give in their applications during office hours. The main examination classes will be started within 7 days of the declaration of the results of the Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission, 2021, Examination.