e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreMP: Free training for SC-ST girls for Entrance Eligibility Test in Indore

MP: Free training for SC-ST girls for Entrance Eligibility Test in Indore

The principal of the centre, Alka Bhargava, said that this training program would be of three months’

Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, October 20, 2022, 03:24 PM IST
article-image
FP NEWS SERVICE
Follow us on

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In the district, Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe girl students who are going to appear in the BSc Nursing Entrance Eligibility Test, will get free training facility. This training programme will start on November 1.

The principal of the centre, Alka Bhargava, said that this training program would be of three months’ duration. Some seats are vacant for this session, for which applications can be submitted during office hours.

Similarly, a training programme will be organised by the centre for the State Services Main Examination to be conducted by the Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission for students belonging to the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes. Bhargava said that the results of the commission’s State Service Preliminary Examination, 2021, were expected soon.

For the training of the Main Examination, 2022, eligible students of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes can give in their applications during office hours. The main examination classes will be started within 7 days of the declaration of the results of the Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission, 2021, Examination.

Read Also
NTA releases NEET-UG 2022 results; Indore’s Sanika Agrawal tops in state with AIR 29
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

MP: Free training for SC-ST girls for Entrance Eligibility Test in Indore

MP: Free training for SC-ST girls for Entrance Eligibility Test in Indore

Indore: Going to the RTO? Make sure of wearing a helmet

Indore: Going to the RTO? Make sure of wearing a helmet

Indore: 4 offices of Tinu Sanghvi,  Mantri's placed under PO

Indore: 4 offices of Tinu Sanghvi,  Mantri's placed under PO

Ujjain: Lecture of SEBI’s Dr Joshi held at AIS

Ujjain: Lecture of SEBI’s Dr Joshi held at AIS

Ujjain: Kumar Sanu musical night today

Ujjain: Kumar Sanu musical night today