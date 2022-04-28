Indore: Pregnant woman's plea to modify car stumps officials

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A pregnant woman troubled by the haphazard traffic of Indore put up a strange demand in front of the police on Thursday which stumped the officials. She wanted to modify her car to make it like Bhallal Dev's chariot in the film Bahubali and place two halogens on top of her car for those who drive on high beam. She gave an application to Indore commissioner, collector and traffic SP for granting permission to make these modifications.

Kanupriya Sattan has written an application saying, "I Kanupriya Sattan live in the airport area of Indore. I use my car to travel from home to the office. I want your permission to get a modification done on my car. I want to get an iron shield around my car on the lines of the chariot of Bhallal Dev of Bahubali-1 and also two big halogen lights on the car."

She says in her application that she is eight months pregnant and because of this, she feels at times that it is not safe to drive or even sit in a vehicle on the roads of Indore. Many people overtake the vehicle in the wrong way and pass rashly from near the vehicle.

She blamed auto-rickshaws and public transport buses and vans for the rash driving.

She says many people drive vehicles on high beam which causes problems for those coming from the opposite direction. She said that if she is allowed to put halogen lights on top, she would be able to see the road clearly.

Published on: Thursday, April 28, 2022, 11:46 PM IST