Indore: Nights turning hot, temperature crossed 24 degrees Celsius mark

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): While the day temperature is increasing, nights too are turning unbearable for the citizens with the temperature hovering over 23 degrees Celsius.

The day temperature is hovering around 41 degrees Celsius and the regional meteorological department officials forecast no relief for the people on Thursday and for the next few days.

The current rise in temperatures is because of the hot winds blowing in from Rajasthan to the state for the past few days. Since early morning, the heat quotient remained high, making it difficult for commuters to move out. People were seen covering their faces on two-wheelers while the roadside kiosks and vendors remained busy serving drinks to people to beat the heat.

Scorching heat forced residents to remain indoors.

“There’ll be no difference in the night temperature except an increase by 2-3 degrees in the coming days. Only local factors will be responsible for any change in the weather conditions in the coming days,” Met officials said adding “summer will remain on its peak in May month and heatwave will take place multiple times in coming days.”

The maximum temperature on Wednesday was recorded at 41 degrees Celsius, which was one degree above normal, while the night temperature was recorded at 24.3 degrees Celsius, which was one degree above normal.

Published on: Thursday, April 28, 2022, 01:23 PM IST