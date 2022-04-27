Indore Commodities Buzz of April 27: Price of Gold, Silver and pulses rates- All you need to know

Date – April 27, 2022, Wednesday
Products (Rates per Quintal)
Indore Chana Rs 5000 – Rs 5150
Masoor Rs 6725 – Rs 6750
Toor Maharashtra Rs 6200 – Rs 6300
Toor Karnataka Rs 6500 – Rs 6700
Toor Nimari Rs 5500 – Rs 6000
Moong Best Rs 6900 – Rs 7050
Moong Average Rs 6000 – Rs 6700
Urad Best Rs 7200 – Rs 7600
Urad Medium Rs 5500 – Rs 6000
Urad Light Rs 2500 – Rs 4500
Gold (24K) Rs 54,260 (10 grams)
Silver Rs 72,400 (per Kg)
