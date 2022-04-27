Indore Commodities Buzz of April 27: Price of Gold, Silver and pulses rates- All you need to know

Date – April 27, 2022, Wednesday

Products (Rates per Quintal)

Indore Chana Rs 5000 – Rs 5150

Masoor Rs 6725 – Rs 6750

Toor Maharashtra Rs 6200 – Rs 6300

Toor Karnataka Rs 6500 – Rs 6700

Toor Nimari Rs 5500 – Rs 6000

Moong Best Rs 6900 – Rs 7050

Moong Average Rs 6000 – Rs 6700

Urad Best Rs 7200 – Rs 7600

Urad Medium Rs 5500 – Rs 6000

Urad Light Rs 2500 – Rs 4500

Gold (24K) Rs 54,260 (10 grams)

Silver Rs 72,400 (per Kg)

Bhopal: CM to distribute benefits worth Rs 3900 crore among more than 1 lakh beneficiaries

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)