Bhopal: CM to distribute benefits worth Rs 3900 crore among more than 1 lakh beneficiaries

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan will distribute benefits worth more than Rs 3900 crore among more than one lakh beneficiaries under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Urban) at Kushabhau Thakre International Convention Centre here at 3 pm on Wednesday.

According to Urban Development and Housing minister Bhupendra Singh, benefits of more than Rs 50000 will be transferred by chief minister Chouhan.

'Grih Pravesh' of more than 21000 beneficiaries will be conducted and bhoomi-pujan will be done for the houses of 30000 new beneficiaries of 295 urban bodies.

Chief minister Chouhan will also communicate with the beneficiaries of various urban bodies besides distributing orders for allotment of houses to the beneficiaries of Municipal Corporation Bhopal.

Minister of state for Urban Development and Housing OPS Bhadauria will also be present.

Bhupendra Singh said in order to realise the vision of the Prime Minister to provide pucca housing to every citizen of the country, while implementing the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana Urban at a rapid pace in the state, so far 925000 houses have been sanctioned to the eligible beneficiaries. Out of these, 437000 houses have been completed and the rest are in progress.

Published on: Wednesday, April 27, 2022, 10:35 AM IST