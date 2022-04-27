Bhopal: State logs 13 new COVID-19 cases, no death; active tally at 75

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The COVID-19 tally in Madhya Pradesh rose to 10,41,336 on Tuesday after detection of 13 new cases, while no fresh death linked to the infection was reported in the state, a health department official said.

The death toll remained unchanged at 10,735 as no casualty was reported in the last 24 hours, the official said.

The positivity rate, or coronavirus cases detected per 100 tests, was 0.2 per cent, he said.

The recovery count increased by eight to touch 10,30,526, leaving the state with 75 active cases, the official informed.

With 5,633 swab samples examined during the day, the cumulative number of tests in MP went up to 2,90,51,828, he added.

A government release said 11,74,15,428 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered so far in the state, including 40,368 on Tuesday.

Coronavirus figures in MP are as follows: Total cases 10,41,336, new cases 13, death toll 10,735, recoveries 10,30,526, active cases 75, number of tests so far 2,90,51,828.

Published on: Wednesday, April 27, 2022, 09:48 AM IST