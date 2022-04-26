Bhopal: Ragging accused will not be spared, says chief minister Shivraj Singh

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has said that people accused of ragging would not be spared. Instructions have been given to investigate the ragging incident. Chouhan said that the state government was with the victim's family.

Industrial Policy and Investment Promotion Minister Rajvardhan Singh Dattigaon met Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan at his residence on Tuesday along with family members of Chetan Patidar, who committed suicide in Indore last month.

Chouhan said that family would get justice. It is the joint responsibility of all - the college management, students, parents and administration to end evil practice like ragging.

Family members told Chouhan that Chetan Patidar had committed suicide on March 29 after being harassed by senior students in Indore. The accused were arrested in the case but they are still out on bail and one of the accused was out of reach of the police.

Chetan (23), native of Badnagar in Ujjain, was student of first year in Index Medical College, Indore. He was found hanging in his hostel room on March 29.

Published on: Tuesday, April 26, 2022, 07:14 PM IST