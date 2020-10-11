Indore: Pre-certification must for ads in electronic media during polls

Indore: In order to check any information, district collector and election officer Manish Singh here on Sunday said that it is necessary for electronic media to obtain pre-certificate for transmission any advertisement related to elections.

This information was given by Singh during Media Certification and Monitoring Committee meeting which was attended by representatives of different media houses.

MCMC nodal officer Himanshu Chandra and member secretary Dr RR Patel were also present in the meeting which was held in view of by-elections in Sanver assembly constituency.

He said all electronic media organisations should keep in mind that only advertisements certified by the MCMC are broadcasted.

Singh cleared that prior certification of advertisements appearing in print media is not necessary. “However, prior certification of advertisements published in print media during the period up to 48 hours before the commencement of voting is necessary by MCMC,” Singh added.

He said that it is necessary to have the name, address of publishers in the advertisement published in print media.

The collector stated the registered political party or candidates will submit their application to MCMC three-days before the date of issue of advertisements for pre-certification. The timeline for unregistered political party is seven days. “MCMC will issue pre-certification on the same day of the application or the next day,” Singh stated.

Objectionable posts on social media to invite action

Singh said that action will be taken on objectionable posts related to elections or comments on social media. In this regard, MCMC will take suo moto cognizance.

The collector instructed MCMC to keep special vigilance on paid news. He said that there should not be any kind of paid news in media. He informed that 24-hour media monitoring is being done in MCMC control room for paid news. “Apart from news channels, FM, newspapers, social media is being closely monitored,” he added.