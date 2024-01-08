Indore Prabhat Pheri Murder Case: Bajrang Dal Activists Demand Death For Accused | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Hundreds of Bajrang Dal activists gathered in Rajwada area on Sunday and demanded strict action against the accused arrested for killing Bajrang Dal’s Shubham Raghuwanshi during prabhat pheri of Ranjeet Hanuman.

They also demanded action against drug suppliers and a review of night culture in the city.

The activists reached Rajwada with placards in hands and demanded death penalty for the accused.

They demanded police to patrol the areas surrounding schools, colleges, pubs and bars to take action against drug suppliers. Women and children also took part in the protest. The police officers reached the spot and took a memorandum from the protestors. The police officers assured them that appropriate action will be taken.

Rajesh Binjve of Bajrang Dal informed the media persons that the drugs suppliers and peddlers are active in the city to put the youths into drug consumption. The peddlers can be seen near tea shops, pubs and bars to provide drugs, especially to youths. He said lakhs of students from other cities come to the city for their studies, but the drug peddlers are supplying drugs to them. Under the influence of drugs, many youths commit crimes like chain-snatchings, murders and thefts.

Binjve said that some of the murder accused were drug addicts and they killed Shubham over a petty issue. Shubham’s family members should be provided compensation and the houses of the accused should be demolished, he demanded.