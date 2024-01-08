 Indore Prabhat Pheri Murder Case: Bajrang Dal Activists Demand Death For Accused
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreIndore Prabhat Pheri Murder Case: Bajrang Dal Activists Demand Death For Accused

Indore Prabhat Pheri Murder Case: Bajrang Dal Activists Demand Death For Accused

They also demanded action against drug suppliers and a review of night culture in the city.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, January 08, 2024, 10:08 AM IST
article-image
Indore Prabhat Pheri Murder Case: Bajrang Dal Activists Demand Death For Accused | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Hundreds of Bajrang Dal activists gathered in Rajwada area on Sunday and demanded strict action against the accused arrested for killing Bajrang Dal’s Shubham Raghuwanshi during prabhat pheri of Ranjeet Hanuman.

They also demanded action against drug suppliers and a review of night culture in the city.

The activists reached Rajwada with placards in hands and demanded death penalty for the accused.

They demanded police to patrol the areas surrounding schools, colleges, pubs and bars to take action against drug suppliers. Women and children also took part in the protest. The police officers reached the spot and took a memorandum from the protestors. The police officers assured them that appropriate action will be taken.

Rajesh Binjve of Bajrang Dal informed the media persons that the drugs suppliers and peddlers are active in the city to put the youths into drug consumption. The peddlers can be seen near tea shops, pubs and bars to provide drugs, especially to youths. He said lakhs of students from other cities come to the city for their studies, but the drug peddlers are supplying drugs to them. Under the influence of drugs, many youths commit crimes like chain-snatchings, murders and thefts.

Binjve said that some of the murder accused were drug addicts and they killed Shubham over a petty issue. Shubham’s family members should be provided compensation and the houses of the accused should be demolished, he demanded.

Read Also
Indore: 36 Hours & Counting, Cops Clueless About Abducted Girl, Ex-fiancé
article-image

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP: Visually Impaired Muslim Poet From Khandwa Gets Invitation For Ayodhya Ram Temple Inauguration

MP: Visually Impaired Muslim Poet From Khandwa Gets Invitation For Ayodhya Ram Temple Inauguration

Indore: AIU Intercepts Inbound Flyer With Gold Paste

Indore: AIU Intercepts Inbound Flyer With Gold Paste

Swachh Survekshan 2023: Indore Bags 7-Star Rating Under 'Garbage-Free City' Category, Bhopal Gets 5...

Swachh Survekshan 2023: Indore Bags 7-Star Rating Under 'Garbage-Free City' Category, Bhopal Gets 5...

MP: Ensure Purity Of Kshipra Water, CM Yadav Tells Officials In Ujjain

MP: Ensure Purity Of Kshipra Water, CM Yadav Tells Officials In Ujjain

Indore: City Bus Hits Couple, Woman Dies

Indore: City Bus Hits Couple, Woman Dies