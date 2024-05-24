Indore: Power Outages Irk Residents, Reaching Zones For Resolution

Representative Image |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): As temperature soars in Indore, the city finds itself in the grips of a severe power crisis. Residents across the city are witnessing prolonged power failures, enduring sweltering heat without relief. The situation is especially dire in newly established colonies on the outskirts, where power cuts last a staggering six to eight hours. Compounding the issue, the helpline for complaints has ground to a halt, leaving residents frustrated and desperate for assistance.

Officials remain unreachable, prompting aggrieved citizens to protest at electricity zones well into the night too. In a bid to evade the mounting unrest, electrical engineers resort to locking themselves out of their workplaces. Residents gathered and staged protest at Gumashta Nagar electricity zone from 12 midnight to 2 am to voice their grievances.

Areas such as Dwarkapuri, Transport Nagar, and Ring Road remained in darkness long past midnight, with officials failing to respond to distress calls. Residents lamented the worsening situation, claiming that power cuts now plague both day and night too. Without fans or coolers, residents spent sleepless night.

The plight extends beyond the city limits, with colonies in the outskirts like Kalindi Gold facing poweráoutageáfor two days. Residents, deprived of basic amenities, rallied at the headquarters of the West Discom seeking resolution. Most of localitiesáin the city are facing power outages several times in a day.

Record demand of power

Indore's electricity demand crossed 700 MW. This is the highest demand so far. Even during the peak summer season last year, the highest demand had reached only 600 MW. According to electricity officials, every grid and transformer of the city and district is working at its highest capacity. The problem of faults and equipment shutting down is being seen due to which the supply is being disrupted, they said. The company employees scramble to implement makeshift solutions to stem the tide of power outages.

Power Cut In Indore: Cooling by installing transformer-grid cooler

Superintendent engineer Manoj Sharma said that the grid transformers get heated up and get damagedafter the electricity demand reaches beyond the maximum capacity. Somehow, to keep the grid transformers running, the company has installed coolers on the grid and transformers.

So that they do not get overheated and shut down, he said. Water is being sprayed in the grids so that along with cooling, earthing is also available. The field staff is continuously working but the transformers and equipment which come under pressure due to increased demand get damaged, he stated.