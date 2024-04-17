Indore: Power Demand Grows By 10% YoY

Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): As temperatures soar in mid April, Indore is grappling with a relentless surge in electricity demand. Over the past 15 days, more than 16.33 crore units of electricity have been distributed, marking a 10 per cent increase compared to the same period last year. The spike in demand is attributed to the widespread use of appliances such as refrigerators, coolers, and fans, along with a notable rise in air conditioner installations, surpassing 2 lakh locations across the city. In the latest 24-hour period, the city's electricity demand peaked around 550 MW, with daily consumption averaging over one crore units.

April 15 saw the highest consumption at 1.17 crore units, while six days in April surpassed the 1.10 crore unit mark. With rainfall forecasted in the coming days, temperatures are expected to stabilise.

However, if temperatures breach the 40-degree Celsius mark, the city's electricity demand could exceed 600 MW, potentially reaching a daily consumption of 1.40 crore units, according to an estimate by West Discom. Furthermore, if temperatures soar to 43 or 44 degrees Celsius, the city could witness a maximum power demand of 700 MW. As the heatwave persists, authorities are closely monitoring the situation to ensure uninterrupted power supply amid escalating demand and weather fluctuations.