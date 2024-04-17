 Indore: Power Demand Grows By 10% YoY
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreIndore: Power Demand Grows By 10% YoY

Indore: Power Demand Grows By 10% YoY

In the latest 24-hour period, the city's electricity demand peaked around 550 MW, with daily consumption averaging over one crore units.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, April 17, 2024, 12:10 AM IST
article-image
Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): As temperatures soar in mid April, Indore is grappling with a relentless surge in electricity demand. Over the past 15 days, more than 16.33 crore units of electricity have been distributed, marking a 10 per cent increase compared to the same period last year. The spike in demand is attributed to the widespread use of appliances such as refrigerators, coolers, and fans, along with a notable rise in air conditioner installations, surpassing 2 lakh locations across the city. In the latest 24-hour period, the city's electricity demand peaked around 550 MW, with daily consumption averaging over one crore units.

Read Also
MP: 18 New Deans Posted, Dr Kavita N. Posted As New Dean In GMC Bhopal, Dr Sanjay Dixit In...
article-image

April 15 saw the highest consumption at 1.17 crore units, while six days in April surpassed the 1.10 crore unit mark. With rainfall forecasted in the coming days, temperatures are expected to stabilise.

However, if temperatures breach the 40-degree Celsius mark, the city's electricity demand could exceed 600 MW, potentially reaching a daily consumption of 1.40 crore units, according to an estimate by West Discom. Furthermore, if temperatures soar to 43 or 44 degrees Celsius, the city could witness a maximum power demand of 700 MW. As the heatwave persists, authorities are closely monitoring the situation to ensure uninterrupted power supply amid escalating demand and weather fluctuations.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP: CRPF DIG Honours Families Of Martyrs

MP: CRPF DIG Honours Families Of Martyrs

MP: MPHRC Seeks Report On Pending Salary Of Grade IV Employees

MP: MPHRC Seeks Report On Pending Salary Of Grade IV Employees

MP: Petlawad's Cry For Permanent Bus Stand Still Unheard

MP: Petlawad's Cry For Permanent Bus Stand Still Unheard

Indore: Serial Chain Snatcher Arrested

Indore: Serial Chain Snatcher Arrested

Indore: Power Demand Grows By 10% YoY

Indore: Power Demand Grows By 10% YoY