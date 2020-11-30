Indore: Post Diwali; Sukhliya tops the list of Corona count

Indore: Cases of Covid 19 have been increasing in the city swiftly as 6,555 cases were reported in the city in last 15 days i.e. post Diwali. Moreover, city saw the number of cases above 500 for consecutively for last nine days.



With such increase in number of cases, Sukhliya remained at the top of the list with highest number of positive cases but Sudama Nagar and Vijay Nagar have emerged as new Covid hot spots with highest surge in cases post-Diwali.

If going through numbers, highest number of positive cases was found from Sukhliya i.e. 880 but highest surge in cases in last 15 days was seen in Sudama Nagar and Vijay Nagar, i.e. of 143 cases each.



The rate of positive cases in these areas is so high that it outnumbered Khajrana area which was once the hot spot of the city with highest number of cases.

Sukhliya, Sudama Nagar, Vijay Nagar, Khajrana, and Nanda Nagar are the areas from where highest number of cases was found while Sukhliya, Scheme 54, Mahalaxmi Nagar, and Scheme 78 saw highest surge in cases in last 15 days.

According to district contact tracing in-charge Dr Anil Dongre said, administration and health department have declared some of the areas as containment zones to prevent spread of the virus from the infected areas.

“Indeed a surge in cases was seen in Sudama Nagar and Vijay Nagar but the spread of virus in scattered due to which these areas are not declared containment zones yet. We have intensified testing in these areas due to which more cases are coming,” Dr Dongre said.

Meanwhile, Chief Medical and Health Officer Dr Pravin Jadia said that they are taking all necessary steps to prevent the virus spread along with spreading awareness among people to prevent the disease.

Top 20 hot spots of the city

Areas- Cases found post Diwali- Total cases

1. Sukhliya- 86- 880

2. Sudama Nagar- 143- 756

3. Vijay Nagar- 143- 715

4. Khajrana- 45- 566

5. Nanda Nagar- 58- 450

6. Scheme No 71- 63- 411

7. Scheme No 78- 65- 392

8. Malwa Mill- 15- 358

9. Scheme No 54- 78- 359

10. Pardeshipura- 48- 335

11. Malharganj- 45- 323

12. Mahalaxmi Nagar- 74- 323

13. Khatiwala Tank- 65- 223

14. Chhawani- 24- 272

15. Gumasta Nagar- 50- 258

16. Musakhedi- 16- 240

17. Nehru Nagar- 26- 255

18. Airport Road- 31- 240

19. New Palasia- 45- 255

20. Bhagirathpura- 10- 218