Indore: 60-year-old COVID patient airlifted to Chennai

Indore: A 60-year-old COVID-19 patient was airlifted to Chennai from Indore Airport for further treatment, on Monday. It is for the first time when COVID patient was airlifted to any other city from Indore.
Conditions of the patient were severe and he was not responding to the medicine and treatment in city hospital due to which his family decided to shift him to a private facility in Chennai.
According to Chief Medical and Health Officer Dr Pravin Jadia, “A 60-year-old man, resident of Tarana village, was airlifted to Chennai from city airport on Monday. He was admitted in a private hospital in city for over 10 days but his conditions were deteriorating.”
He said that the family took a special permission to shift the patient to Chennai and they have arranged for shifting the patient by their own with the help of the hospital in Indore and Chennai.
“Patients lungs were infected up to 85 percent and he might avail the lung transplant facility in Chennai as well,” Dr Jadia added.
Meanwhile, Director of Indore Airport Aryama Sanyal said, “The patient was airlifted to Chennai in a special chartered flight. We followed all the safety norms of COVID-19 and also sanitized the entry and exit of the Airport after shifting the patient.”
