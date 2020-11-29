Indore: Medical store sealed as owner refuses to pay fine

Indore: Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC) sealed a medical store after its owner refused to pay fine of Rs 5,000 imposed on him for dumping medical waste in the open.

During a routine round, a team of IMC spotted medical waste lying in an open place near Ranjeet Hanuman Temple. When the waste was searched, about a dozen slips of Pulse Medical Store were found in it.

The IMC team reached the store and slapped Rs 5,000 fine on the store owner. However, he denied that he had dumped the waste and refused to pay the fine amount, though he could not explain how slips bearing the name of his store was found in the medical waste. The chief sanitation officer of Zone 15 was called who sealed the store.

IMC officers told the owner that the store will be opened only when the fine amount is paid.