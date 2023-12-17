Indore: Police To Auction 141 Seized Vehicles

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): As many as 141 two-wheelers and five bicycles seized by the police in prohibition-related offences will be auctioned.

The Palasia police will auction 61 two-wheelers and five bicycles on December 28. The Sanyogitaganj police will auction 47 two-wheelers on December 29, while the Hira Nagar police will auction 33 two-wheelers on December 30.

The list of vehicles and conditions of the auction will be provided with the application form. The application forms can be obtained from the police station concerned.

Person interested in purchasing the vehicles can obtain the prescribed application form for the auction by submitting a postal order of Rs 100 payable in the name of DCP Zone-3 at the police station concerned. The completed application forms along with the demand draft of security amount can be submitted at Palasia police station by 5 pm on December 27, for vehicles at Sanyogitaganj police station by 5 PM on December 28 and for vehicles at Hira Nagar police station by 5 PM on December 29. After the auction, the bidding amount will have to be deposited immediately, after which the vehicle will be provided and the bidding must be more than the offset price.

Women cops conduct awareness programme for girls

Women police organised ‘Srijan-Nayi Disha,Naya Gagan’ awareness programme to reach out to the girls living in the slum areas, keeping in mind the objective to empower the girls and make them self-reliant.

The URJA desk of police in collaboration with various social organisations are reaching out to the girls of 12 to 18 years living in slum areas for their safety and establishing public dialogue with them. Efforts are being made to bring social awareness through various training programmes.

Additional DCP (women safety) Priyanka Dudve visited Chhota Bangrada, Vaishali Nagar and Panchsheel Nagar to have a dialogue with the girls and gave information about the functioning of the police. She told them that this programme is made for them and by joining it they will be in touch with the women police of their areas, and can share their problems with them.

The police informed them about common crimes and social matters related to children and they were inspired to join the Srijan programme. The girls were told by the police officers about the objective and functioning of the programme.